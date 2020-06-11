The two engaged in a heated argument live on radio, in which the dancehall act requested his friend turn foe to return a car he bought for him when they were on good terms. Minutes after the interview, Adom FM online shared a video which came with reports that Shatta Wale sent police officers to retrieve his car from Joint 77.

Speaking about the story this morning on his Hitz FM show, where the back and forth happened, Andy Dost said the reports are untrue. “Let’s correct this. What is wrong with people coming on social media to write things without fact-checking, I’ve been so worried about these things” he said.

Speaking to the report, he emphasized that “Shatta Wale didn’t call the police, we called the police because we feared something could happen. So the police came to intervene. When the police came, they dint come to collect a vehicle”.

Andy Dosty also spoke to questions over why he called Shatta Wale into the show whilst he was interviewing Joint 77. Hear more from in the video below.