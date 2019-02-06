This scene of King Wale having fun with the two unknown girls at his private residence and boldly showing it off, might have been an eyebrow raising one should he have been still engaged to Michy but it’s not because King Wale is single.

The Shatta lovers went apart with dramatic breakup posts to each on social media but it seems the “Gringo” singer has fast moved over it because in this video sighted by pulse.com.gh Wale is really enjoying his freedom.

Watch video below