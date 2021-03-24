The “Ayoo” hitmaker has been on vacation at Miami’s famous beach for the past week and has been sharing all the fun with his followers on social media.

From lodging in an expensive hotel to eating fancy foods to chilling at the beach, Shatta Wale has had a memorable vacation so far.

But it seems he is not done.

A few hours ago, the controversial dancehall star forked out USD7,000 (equivalent to GHC40,000) to shop at one of the world's most valuable luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, store in Miami.

He went from buying bags, shoes, leather belt, handbags, trunks, watches to accessories. He walked out of the store with more than a dozen shopping bags.

The singer shared his shopping experience on his Snapchat page and posted the receipt too.

Watch Shatta Wale below as he goes shopping in Miami.