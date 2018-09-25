Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese

news

In a new tweet, the Abodam rapper, Kwaw Kese has described Shatta Wale as a foolish tramadol nigga who should be ignored.

According to a report by Gh Page,the attack from Kwaw Kese comes at a time when Shatta Wale has described Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese as fake poverty-stricken artists who just give the impression of being rich.

Shatta Wale made these statement during a radio tour in Kumasi where he is promoting his yet to be launched Reign Album.

Kwaw Kese was reacting to this statement from Shatta Wale when he described him as a tramadol addict nigga who also acts foolishly.

Sharing a photo of Shatta Wale speaking, Kwaw Kese wrote: This tramadol nigga won’t stop his foolishness.

For weeks now, Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese have been beefing. It started when Kwaw Kese advised Shatta Wale to stop finding fault with other artists whiles always asking them to unite.