The dancehall act in a new video attempted introducing a “congratulation” dance out of the VGMA fracas but it has backfired as the video once again insensitively makes a mockery of how Stonebwoy walks, due to an accident he suffered sometime back.

The video has since attracted a myriad of backlash towards Shatta Wale, therefore, he has taken it down from his Instagram page. However, in defence, he says that he is only an entertainer but Ghanaians are too shallow to understand him.

Reacting to the brouhaha the mocking video has sparked, Ola Michael, who earlier lambasted Shatta Wale for the act, has now added that the Dancehall act actually needs psychological assistance to help him stay away from these unhealthy controversies.

Speaking on Hitz FM, he said “now you have gone to court and you going to court again on the 20th June … you have been asked to be of good behaviour, this is not what you are supposed to be doing.”

During the radio programme monitored by pulse.com.gh, Michael further explained why he thinks Shatta Wale needs some psychological assistance in order to curb some of these his unfortunate acts online.

“Most of the time he does things without thinking about them, he does things and later on he gets to know what he did. I feel he needs help, psychologically he needs help. If you watch the way he talks, sometimes behave, sometimes and comes back later to apologize and behave like he wasn’t the one who was saying all those stuff, I feel he needs help”. He said.

Do you agree with Ola Michael?