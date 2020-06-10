The dancehall act in a video seen by pulse.com.gh has asked the Accra FM presenter to invite him for an interview because he has noticed he likes misbehaving, therefore, he wants to come so that they misbehave properly with slaps and more.

Nana Romeo of Accra FM

“You that Nana Romeo, today see the nonsense question you dey ask Wendy Shay. If somebody get boyfriend e b your matter? I want make you interview me … I see you fooling so I’ll come for an interview so we fool, those you invite don’t know how to fool, so I’ll come so that we fool together," he said.

Shatta Wale in his usual style did not miss partly blaming some of his colleagues for stooping that low to warrant such treatment from radio presenters like Nana Romeo. “E no b your fault, it’s Ghana musicians wey make demma body like that wey you see them like that, I wan make you ask me those questions and I’ll slap you”.

Hear more from him in the video below.