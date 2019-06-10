According to the former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), a collaboration between dancehall artistes and the NCCE to educate the youth on the importance of good sanitation will yield results.

Prof Akosa was speaking to pupils of the Nima Cluster of Schools as part of the citizenship week celebration of the NCCE when he made the call.

“So, if you can imagine Shatta, Stonebwoy, two of them, and they are telling children of this country that: ‘Hey, if we can begin to package all the litter that we all produce, then this country will have a very clean environment. There’ll be no flies, there’ll be no germs, there’ll be no disease, the air will be clean and all of us will grow to become very responsible citizens’, so says Shatta Wale and so says Stonebwoy.

“So, Shatta Wale of the Shatta Movement and Stonebwoy of the Bhim Nation, they will be speaking to all the young people of this country, will that not be a good thing? I think the only person who can do that is Madam Josephine Nkrumah," as quoted by Class FM website.