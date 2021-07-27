Shatta Wale’s girlfriend apologises to Becca, Emelia Brobbey (VIDEO)

"You never respected Junior (Shatta Wale) as a person. You said you were in a relationship but you were fighting with Becca over NAM1. You can sit there and insult Becca from morning to evening," Magluv said in a video she posted on her Instagram page.

She further alleged that the Kumawood actress had an affair with Shatta Wale behind Michy.

"You Emelia Brobbey, when I met you with Michelle in Kumasi, because you wanted to link to her another man, you came to our table to say that 'don't put all your eggs in one basket' and now you have to come to sit on TV to advise her after her relationship failed," Magluv said.

But she has made a U-turn and taken back her words.

“A few weeks ago, in my quest to tell the truth after so many years of silence and taking the blame for a situation I had no hand in,” she said in a video she posted on Instagram, “I rather unfortunately involved and offended a couple of people.”

“So, I would want to use this opportunity to render a heartfelt apology to Miss Emelia Brobbey and Becca. I'm sincerely sorry for involving you in an issue that ordinarily you guys shouldn't have been involved in.”

She acknowledged Emelia Brobbey and Becca’s contributions to the entertainment industry in Ghana, saying: “I have so much respect for you and the contributions you guys have made to the entertainment industry.”