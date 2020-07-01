Despite the heavy backlash which forced Instagram to remove the photo from its platform, Efia Odo believes there’s nothing wrong with the photo.

Her comment comes after an NGO called Children Rights International (CRI) petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department of Ghana Police to investigate Akuapem Poloo because the photo violates the Welfare Prince of the Children’s Act.

Efia Odo said CRI didn’t do anything about mothers who put ‘ginger in our vaginas and assholes’, adding that they should ‘arrest fathers who are impregnating their children and raping 3-year-olds’ instead of Akuapem Poloo.

According to Efia, AKuapem Poloo ‘didn’t endanger her child in any shape of form’.

Akuapem Poloo and son

“Not even that deep. When our mothers were putting ginger in our vaginas and assholes dier they didn’t intervene. Straight up bullshit!!! She didn’t endanger her child in any shape of form. Go and arrest fathers who are impregnating their children and raping 3 yr olds!” she tweeted.

She also told the Ghana Police to find the missing Takoradi girls.

“Go and find who killed the Taadi girls wai eno na 3hia.”