Today marks his son’s birthday, and as a passionate mother, she took things a little further to make the day special.

She expressed her deep love and passion for her son and explained that she went naked on his birthday because “this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don't pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

Akuapem Poloo and son

She captioned the controversial photo: “Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret.....30th June 2013 exactly 4:46am Sunday Haha I still remember this date paa because it's really meant a lot to me, I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out...you were soo good to me.

I gave birth with no complication, no cut no disability Haha I love you son. You see how you looking at me...always remember that I love you...I'm naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don't pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life.”