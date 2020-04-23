The Ghanaian singer yesterday dropped a diss track titled “WMT” and it contained punchlines and according to fans some of the lines were indirect jab to Sister Derby, Wendy Shay and others.

In one of the verses from the song, she said: “when your ex is not minding you then it turns into a diss track, she’s removing her dross, she’s disgraced, if you want marriage date your size and leave the kids” and considering her close relationship with Fella Makafui, fans concluded that she was dissing Sister Derby.

However, the “Jeje” singer said that is true. “You guys no dey piss me off, if you come here to talk shit just don’t come on my life at all because you guys are making very difficult for me to stay calm,” she said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

Medikal, Sister Derby and Fella Makafui

She continued that “WMT is has got nothing to do with any of these girls that you guys are tagging and the bloggers are making look like I am dissing Sister Deborah, why was the one in the relationship for me to insult her or was the one that was ditch?”.

The video is an excerpt from an Instagram live session she had to address matters arising from the song. Watch it below and tell us what you think.