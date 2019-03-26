Deborah Vanessa broke her silence on her broken relationship with the AMG Rapper some days ago when she disclosed that she was the one who walked out from it due to some cheating rumours.

“I know people think otherwise but you are the first person I saying this to on radio, I just left it because I don't see why I should fight for someone who has proven to me otherwise, there's no point” she said on Accra FM.

However, Deborah Vanessa, in her post-break-up interview as reported by pulse.com.gh did not emphatically state that MDK cheated on him but mentioned that there were some cheating rumours and upon finding what she found out, she quit the relationship.

Nevertheless, her assertions made fans to draw some conclussion that Medikal cheated on her and that forced her to dump him.

Reacting to these, Medikal during an interview on Joy FM’s Drive Time Show debunked his ex-girlfriend comments by describing her as a “liar”, according to a report by adomfmonline.com.

The website has also quoted the “Omo Ada” rapper to have said that “I never cheated on her. They were just rumours and sometimes when you listen to people too much that’s what happens. It’s not something I would like to address. I am not a cheat,”.

The ex-lovers infamously broke up about some eight months ago after dating for a period around three years. The break up later saw the “Ayekoo” rapper dating actress Fella Makafui whom reports say he was secretly seeing behind Sister Derby.

Many believe the actress’ secret affairs with the Medikal caused his break up with Derby but as MDK has put it now, he never cheated on the African Mermaid.