'Smoking may not necessarily be bad' - Camidoh justifies his habit

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Camidoh has put up a strong defence for smoking, indicating that it may not necessarily be harmful.

Camidoh
Camidoh

His argument is that “not everything that is portrayed as negative is negative.”

When asked to give a definitive answer on whether smoking is bad, he said, “If it’s bad for you, it is bad for you. The doctors have to detect that.”

Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem "Taxi Man"
Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Pulse Ghana

He continued, “Generally, they say we shouldn’t smoke because it’s bad for our lungs. How about our parents who have been cooking kenkey? You see them when they are making kenkey, you see how smoky it gets? I just want to tell you, you don’t have to dwell on that… It is not bad in my eyes because I’m telling a story.”

Born Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, the Afrobeats sensation is known to be one of Ghana’s top songwriters. His song ‘Sugarcane’ became the most viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube in May 2024.

Camidoh
Camidoh Pulse Ghana

For a while, the silky-voiced singer had not released any singles, and a video and images of him smoking surfaced online in 2024. His post startled many of his fans, who questioned the reason behind his behaviour.

However, the artist, who is on a promo tour with his newly released track ‘Nothing Lasts Forever,’ revealed that his actions were a result of a heartbreak he experienced, which caused him “real pain” that he struggled to cope with. Consequently, he turned to smoking as a means to deal with his circumstances.

Camidoh
Camidoh Camidoh Pulse Ghana
Camidoh has since picked up the pieces following the lessons learned and has channeled his pain into his new song, urging others to use logic to avoid experiencing similar suffering.

