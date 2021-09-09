RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Soon no Ghanaian will travel abroad because Nana Addo is doing well' - Agya Koo (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Agya Koo is denying reports that he issued a warning to Ghanaian parents to send their children abroad due to the current state of insecurity in the country.

Agya Koo
Agya Koo

According to the actor, reports are false and masterminded by people who want to tarnish his image. The popular actor, who is a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizes that there is no audio/video evidence supporting the reports.

Recommended articles

People are trying to tarnish my hard-earned reputation for their benefit. I never said that, as we know, they couldn’t even provide a voice or a video of me saying that. Just because I am famous and also close to the NPP, they want to say this to disgrace the party but I want to let them know that this cannot shame the party,” Agya Koo said.

Agya Koo meets Nana Addo
Agya Koo meets Nana Addo ece-auto-gen

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Agya Koo heaped praises on Nana Addo and his political party. “The NPP has been blessed by God, everything they are doing has been accepted by Ghanaians and those abroad," he said.

He continued that "I am personally delighted that they disappoint the people. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing his best for the country, very soon no Ghanaian will love to travel abroad. A majority of Ghanaians living abroad are looking forward to returning to the country.”

Hear more from him in the video below.

FB Video

