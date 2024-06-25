Chivido2024:Stonebwoy congratulates Davido and Chioma on their wedding

Stonebwoy took to social media to share his well-wishes with the newlyweds, praising their union and expressing his happiness for their milestone.

In his post on Snapchat, he said, “Congratulations to my brother Davido, you have done an honourable thing. God bless who finds a wife, God bless a wife who finds a husband. Because that is the natural order ”

After almost a decade of on-and-off dating which has produced a set of twins, the couple will change their status to legally married by the close of the day.

Davido and Chioma's relationship has faced its share of public scrutiny and challenges, but their wedding marks a new chapter in their lives together.

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, and Chioma Avril Rowland, a chef and influencer, have been in an on-and-off relationship that has captured public attention since they went public in 2018.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, later that year. Sadly, he died at age three after unfortunately drowning in a pool at home. However, Davido and Chioma were later blessed with twins.