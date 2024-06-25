ADVERTISEMENT
#Chivido2024:Stonebwoy congratulates Davido and Chioma on their wedding

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian superstar Davido and his long-time partner, Chioma, on their wedding.

Stonebwoy congratulates Davido and Chioma on their wedding

The couple, who have been in the spotlight for years, recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that has captured the attention of fans across the globe.

Stonebwoy took to social media to share his well-wishes with the newlyweds, praising their union and expressing his happiness for their milestone.

In his post on Snapchat, he said, “Congratulations to my brother Davido, you have done an honourable thing. God bless who finds a wife, God bless a wife who finds a husband. Because that is the natural order ”

After almost a decade of on-and-off dating which has produced a set of twins, the couple will change their status to legally married by the close of the day.

Davido and Chioma's relationship has faced its share of public scrutiny and challenges, but their wedding marks a new chapter in their lives together.

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, and Chioma Avril Rowland, a chef and influencer, have been in an on-and-off relationship that has captured public attention since they went public in 2018.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, later that year. Sadly, he died at age three after unfortunately drowning in a pool at home. However, Davido and Chioma were later blessed with twins.

Despite facing various challenges, including cheating allegations, break-up rumours, and public scrutiny, the duo remain a power couple that continues to attract buzz daily. The lovers married legally in 2023 and are now gracing it with a ceremony.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

