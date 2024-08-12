Stop hopping from man to man; no man is perfect – Mercy Asiedu's advice to women

Pulse Ghana

Given this, the versatile Kumawood actress, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Show, advised young women to try to resolve their disputes with their partners rather than rushing into decisions they might later regret.

She added that every man has his imperfections, emphasising that there is no such thing as a perfect man.

“There is no perfect man in this world. Every man has faults or negative traits. You might think the man you are with is not the right person for you, which could lead to a breakup. You leave him for someone else, and the guy you left might actually be better and more suitable than the person you are currently with. Every relationship or marriage has its troubles,” she said.

Her advice was prompted by her own experience in maintaining a long-lasting marriage, revealing that the secret to her successful union is patience.

Mercy Asiedu also mentioned that she will not act in ways that could jeopardise her marriage. She stated that the only time she will remove her wedding ring is upon her death.