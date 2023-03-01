ADVERTISEMENT
Stop judging my appearance; I may be wiser than you - Nana Tornado to critics

Dorcas Agambila

Nana Tornado has urged Ghanaians to refrain from judging him by his appearance, as he might be wiser than them.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based TV3, he said most people shun away from him because of his choice of dressing and appearance.

According to him, how he decides to dress has nothing to do with his intelligence and that he is way wiser and smarter than all the people who judge him for how he decides to appear in public.

He added that he does to really mind whenever people’s tend to draw away from him people their families have asked them to.

According to him, he is a simple easy-going guy who just want to live a peaceful life.

Nana also shared how father forced him to attend school when all h wanted to do was have fun adding that he will never force his daughter to do anything she has no interest in.

Known in real life as Emil Gerald Wood, the 35-year-old Nana Tornado was born in Tema. The single parent with a 15-year-old daughter shot to fame after starring in the popular Afia Schwarzenegger TV series.

He began his acting career after meeting Afia Schwarzenegger, a well-known Ghanaian media personality. According to Ghana Weekend TV, the star revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger introduced him to acting. As a result, his first stint in acting was in the TV series Afia Schwarzenegger.

Despite being friends, Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tornado fell out after Tornado claimed that Afia had badmouthed him to his friends in the USA. Tornado responded to a viral video of Afia Schwarzenegger hurling insults at her detractors by claiming that Afia had always been the bad apple in their friendship.

Dorcas Agambila
