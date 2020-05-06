The former Sarkcess record label signed act, during a QnA interaction with his fans on Twitter was asked why he doesn’t have a song with the dancehall act and he laughed over it but when asked about Stonebwoy, he said: “it is in the pipeline”.

A fan queried him over the difference in his responses about both questions, and he finally said “Sometimes you just need to read in between lines. I sent it and he said he won’t do it so it’s a way of telling you that the feature won’t happen Don’t insult cos you can’t do better”

Fans have since been thinking out loud as to why the “Gringo” singer is declining to collaborate with the young rapper with a couple of people linking it to his beef with Strong Gee's former record label boss, Sarkodie. See some the tweets below and tell us what you think too.