Teacher Kwadwo vows to retrieve all computers he donated to his school

He was speculated to have been fired months ago but he kept mute about it. However, on Monday, let spilt the beans via his official Facebook page.

In a letter that was leaked on social media, the Ghana Education Service fired Teacher Kwadwo over some ‘professional misconducts’.

He allegedly absented himself from school more than 50 times during the last academic year. He also refused to produce lesion notes and the exhibition of the highest insubordination towards the District Director and the School Improvement Support Officer, hence, his dismissal.

After confirming the news, he blasted the authorities, alleging that his dismissal was planned a long time ago, but they were looking for an opportunity to execute.

“Okay, so for some ‘PROFESSIONAL’ reasons I can’t post the content of the letter here but all that is in the letter is that, My District Education Office through Ghana Education Service says that, they have sacked me. Their reasons are very funny. This is going to be the 1st ever TEACHER vs GES fight in the history of Ghana Education. Y’all relax because it will be all over the news soon,” Teacher Kwadwo said after the letter leaked on social media.

He further claimed: “The SACKING letter that was given to me yesterday is dated ‘27 October 2021.’ Abeg what was yesterday’s date? Meaning, they have typed the letter looooong time and was looking for an opportunity but since they don’t get it, they have given it to me like that.”

Teacher Kwadwo later took to his Facebook page to retrieve all the computers and TVs he bought for his school.

Pulse Ghana

“I am going to take all the COMPUTERS and TVs I gave to the school. Ghana Education Service and buy some for them wae,” he stated in a now deleted Facebook post.