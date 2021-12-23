Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

It is reported that the driver whose identity has been concealed for security reasons, sustained burns from his face and several parts of his body after the passengers poured petrol on him and set him on fire at Bakano in Sekondi.

Edmund Kweku Appiah, a colleague Bolt driver who reportedly arrived on the scene of the incident told Radio 360 that the military officer got so severely burnt that he feared he might not survive.

“When I arrived there, he was so burnt and he said they poured petrol on him and lit a match thinking he would get out so they can abscond with his car but because he was in his seat belt I guess he was unable to flee,” he is quoted as having said.

Edmund Kweku Appiah bemoaned how the victim was abandoned by health workers at the hospital he was rushed to for over one hour while he was struggling in pain.

“The health workers really delayed before attending to my colleague as they were waiting for us to show his health insurance and they did not really attend to him before his colleagues came and they realised he was a navy person. Our friend was in pains and his colleagues who are even from the Navy could not look at him due to the extent of the scars.”