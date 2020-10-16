According to her, she has changed through the lessons she has learnt on her journey of life, saying the woman she is today isn’t the woman she was yesterday.

Moesha Boduong revealed that one thing life has taught her is that people grow through the journey of life, and that ‘you may not see this growth, but trust me it is happening’.

She made this statement in a long post she shared on her Instagram page on Friday, October 16.

She shared a new photo with the caption: “A lot happens in life and you need to understand that “not everyone that is in your life wishes you well. There’re several lessons that one learns as we go through this journey called life. We all have our different paths we follow ,different experiences come together to mould us into what it is we become ,in all these ,you have a choice to decide on how each and every lesson ,experience, difficulty ,heartbreak , etc affects you .You see, the woman I am today is not the same woman I was yesterday .All this has taught me one thing: That we grow .You may not see this growth , but trust me it is happening .In this short life I have lived so far , I have lost those I once called “friends” and those I once thought I would never loose. But that is all part of the growth process. The things you sometimes hear your so-called friends say about you is sometimes more than enough to break your heart, to get you into depression, to make you feel terrible.

My dear, I am here today to let you know that, that pain you feel today will not matter tomorrow. Forgive , smile, believe , love and above all pray .You will meet people that will cheer you on as well as those who will do anything possible to tear you down ...they are those that will defend you without having to meet you and there are those that will do anything possible to make you look bad. But that my dear is okay ,it’s the circle of life .Your past does not define you .Don’t allow anyone put you in a box with their pointing fingers ....show the world what the world needs to see and keep to yourself what you want to keep private .There is no Person that is perfect ,and just because you sin differently from me does not make you better than me .”Grace abound “.You inspire a lot of people ,even those who pretend not to see .Love all hate none ,forgive and most importantly forgive yourself and give yourself a Path on the back for how far you have come and how far you will go .Remember it’s only gets better .YOU ARE YOUR BIGGEST FAN.”