There's no one I'd rather have by my side - Fella Makafui celebrates Medikal on his 29th birthday

The Ghanaian actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband.

She described her husband as her soulmate and she never knew what the word meant until she met Medikal.

She also asked God to bless the new age of her rapper husband in a post sighted online.

According to her, Medikal is her forever person.

As they go through the highs and lows of life together, Fella Makafui stated that there’s no one she would rather have by her side.

She captioned Medikal’s photo and hers: “There’s no one I’d rather have by my side as we go through the highs and lows of life together. Happy birthday to my forever person. God bless your new age . We love you Daddy 💋🌹❤️💃🎊🙏🏾🎉 @amgmedikal.”

The couple has one child, Island Frimpong.

They have shot down divorce rumours multiple times.

See Fella’s post below.