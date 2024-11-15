ADVERTISEMENT
'They always try to snatch my man; I'm done posting him' - Michy declares

Dorcas Agambila

Shatta Wale’s former partner and mother of his child, Diamond Michelle, known as Michy, has revealed why she no longer shares details about her romantic life on social media.

Michy
In a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Michy explained that whenever she posts about her partner, people tend to attempt to “snatch” him. As a result, she has vowed to keep her relationships off social media.

Shatta Michy
The singer and entrepreneur also discussed her ventures beyond music. In addition to her ambassadorial deals, Michy shared that she has started a successful catfish farming business, noting that having multiple sources of income is essential for financial stability in Ghana. She emphasised that she is working hard to build a future for herself and her son, Majesty.

Michy also responded to Shatta Wale’s recent remarks about their past relationship. Speaking on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast with socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah, Shatta Wale reflected on the issues that led to their split.

Michy
The dancehall artist claimed that Michy was not appreciative of his efforts and affection during their years together, despite his wish to keep their relationship going.

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Thursday, 14 November 2024, Michy GH chose not to respond directly to Shatta Wale, saying that although she had many stories to share about their relationship, she preferred to keep silent.

She remarked, "Based on my long journey with him, I deserve appreciation." Michy GH, also questioned the accuracy of her former partner's claims, suggesting that people should seek clarity on his statements.

She asked rhetorically whether another woman would have stayed with Shatta Wale as long as she did.

