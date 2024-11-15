'They always try to snatch my man; I'm done posting him' - Michy declares

Pulse Ghana

The singer and entrepreneur also discussed her ventures beyond music. In addition to her ambassadorial deals, Michy shared that she has started a successful catfish farming business, noting that having multiple sources of income is essential for financial stability in Ghana. She emphasised that she is working hard to build a future for herself and her son, Majesty.

Michy also responded to Shatta Wale’s recent remarks about their past relationship. Speaking on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast with socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah, Shatta Wale reflected on the issues that led to their split.

The dancehall artist claimed that Michy was not appreciative of his efforts and affection during their years together, despite his wish to keep their relationship going.

Michy GH addresses Shatta Wale's criticism

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Thursday, 14 November 2024, Michy GH chose not to respond directly to Shatta Wale, saying that although she had many stories to share about their relationship, she preferred to keep silent.

She remarked, "Based on my long journey with him, I deserve appreciation." Michy GH, also questioned the accuracy of her former partner's claims, suggesting that people should seek clarity on his statements.

