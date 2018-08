news

When looking to describe Ankara fashion the first word that comes to mind is “bold”. The African inspired fashion prints notoriously known as Ankara can be a bit overwhelming at first glance.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has flaunted her curves in a sexy looking Ankara outfit.

The songstress who has been slaying as she counts down to her UK show showed off her curves in this lovely print outfit.

READ MORE: Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet

See photos below: