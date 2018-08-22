D Black buys a brand new car as birthday gift for his driver

According to the rapper DBlack, his driver Mr Agyemang has been with him even when he didn't have a car, he was that same taxi driver that drove him places when he couldn't afford to pay him.
"Happy 50th Birthday to my brother always ! My personal driver of 8 years ( guys I hate driving Chale ). Been with me even when I was coming up 5 years before that and didn't have a car, he was that same taxi driver that drove me places when I couldn't afford to pay him, he’d smile and tell me when you make it remember me. I didn't forget !! Loyalty is rare and matters a lot to me!! Enjoy your Birthday and your new car champ,"he wrote.
The artistes manager and CEO of Black Avenue Music is seen handing over the cars keys to his personal driver in the present of his friend and family.
The driver who could not hide his joy knelt to thank his boss for the kind gesture done him.
#LOYALTY #Repost @ronnie_is_every_where_ with @get_repost #emo#44O7###emo#44O7###emo#44O7## OMG!! Tears flow as CEO @dblackgh of @blackavenuemuzik gifts his Personal driver a brand new on his 50th birthday. ____________________________________________________ It's been @dblackgh 's trademark to surprise each of his staff members on their birthday. God Bless @dblackgh for this Gesture. . #RonnieisEverywhere ___________________________________________________ CC @dahlingage1 @djbreezygh @koblajnr @iamjohnhermit @jaytymer @seduction16 @cold_chills