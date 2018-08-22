Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

D Black buys a brand new car as birthday gift for his driver


Loyalty D Black buys his driver a brand new Chevrolet Cruze car as birthday gift

According to the rapper DBlack, his driver Mr Agyemang has been with him even when he didn't have a car, he was that same taxi driver that drove him places when he couldn't afford to pay him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Multiple award-winning rapper Desmond Blackmore better known as D Black has gifted his driver known as Mr Agyemang a brand new Chevrolet Cruze car to celebrate his 50th birthday.

According to the rapper and businessman,his driver Mr Agyemang has  been with him even when he didn't have a car, he was that same taxi driver that drove him places when he couldn't afford to pay him.

"Happy 50th Birthday to my brother always ! My personal driver of 8 years ( guys I hate driving Chale ). Been with me even when I was coming up 5 years before that and didn't have a car, he was that same taxi driver that drove me places when I couldn't afford to pay him, he’d smile and tell me when you make it remember me. I didn't forget !! Loyalty is rare and matters a lot to me!! Enjoy your Birthday and your new car champ,"he wrote.

READ MORE: Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfit

The artistes manager and CEO of Black Avenue Music is seen handing over the cars keys to his personal driver in the present of his friend and family.

The driver who could not hide his joy knelt to thank his boss for the kind gesture done him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Stephanie Benson: 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals Stephanie Benson 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals
Singer: Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet Singer Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet
Tiffany: Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer
Lilwin: Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo Lilwin Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo
Photos: Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthday Photos Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthday
VIDEO: I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng

Recommended Videos

Tiffany: Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer
Rest In Peace Ebony: Ebony’s spirit wants revenge on Bullet – Nana Opoku Kwarteng Rest In Peace Ebony Ebony’s spirit wants revenge on Bullet – Nana Opoku Kwarteng
M.anifest: Ridiculous if artistes charged to perform at Ebony’s tribute M.anifest Ridiculous if artistes charged to perform at Ebony’s tribute



Top Articles

1 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet
2 Photos Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthdaybullet
3 Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singerbullet
4 Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfitbullet
5 Amandzeba Fiifi Smith Showbiz critic predicts doom for Becca’s...bullet
6 VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwartengbullet
7 Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded...bullet
8 Lilwin Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpobullet
9 Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African...bullet
10 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet

Related Articles

Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband
Amandzeba Fiifi Smith Showbiz critic predicts doom for Becca’s marriage
VIDEO Ebony is resting well - Father
M.anifest Rapper outlined the qualities he expects in a woman
Wow! Nana Aba Anamoah appointed as the Public Relations Office for Sarkcess music
Patapeezy Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African prints
Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of pieces
Artiste Manager Bullet to reveal ‘deep things’ about the late Ebony’s father
Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded birthday wishes to Becca

Top Videos

1 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
2 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
3 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet
4 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
5 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
6 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease...bullet
7 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
8 Video I can't date a man without a car - Moeshabullet
9 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James...bullet
10 Video Daddy Lumba Jnr runs to Bishop Obinimbullet

Celebrities

Ebony Reigns' father names artistes who received cash at tribute concert
VIDEO Ebony is resting well - Father
Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
Patapeezy Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
Nana Aba Anamoah appointed as Sarkcess music's new PRO
Wow! Nana Aba Anamoah appointed as the Public Relations Office for Sarkcess music
M.anifest
M.anifest Rapper outlined the qualities he expects in a woman