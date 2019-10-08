The mother of one of and ace journalist commented on 'BBC’s Sex For Grades' exposé brouhaha, to draw attention to how sex demands for interviews in the Ghanaian media space also happen.

According to the Gh One TV broadcaster, at any given opportunity, a man will ask a girl for sex, in order to get something from them. During her statement, she said such sex offers happen in the media too.

In a video sighted pulse.com.gh, she said “ it’s difficult being a woman, you are going to be asked for grade, sex for job ... sex for everything it doesn’t end, let me just drop it here, there have been times when guests have also asked for sex for interviews”.

Watch more from the interview below.