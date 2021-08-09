‘TV3 violated my human rights; they will pay dearly for it’ - Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor, on Sunday, August 8, revisited her contract termination issue through social media, and claimed that it was a violation of her ‘human rights.’

She said her contract termination was borne out of discrimination against her because of her bipolar disorder.

“Stop stigmatising and let's support persons living with mental health problems. I never knew what exactly made TV3 discontinue my contract. I was discriminated against because I live with bipolar disorder,” she said in the now-deleted Instagram paost.

She said Media General ‘will pay for it if they don't make corrections,’ adding that TV3 has the potential to become CNN or BBC but its management are backward thinkers.

“So many times companies act under the pretence the support human rights. TV3 violated my human rights. They will pay for it if they don't make corrections. They will pay for it dearly. Amongst all the channels in Ghana, they have the potential of becoming like CNN or BBC but core management has hypocrites and backwards thinking people,” she said.

She also claimed the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Kwabena Awuku (Sammy Awuku) will lose big international opportunities for lying about ‘trivial things.’

Three years ago, Abena Korkor named Sammy Awuku among the list of top Ghanaian men who have slept with her. Sammy Awuku was quick to react, denying the allegation and threatening a lawsuit against the former TV3 employee.

But Abena Korkor claims her alleged affair with Sammy Awuku was a ‘trivial thing’ and as a leader, he would lose big international deals for lying about ‘trivial things.’