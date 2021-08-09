But Abena Korkor claims her alleged affair with Sammy Awuku was a ‘trivial thing’ and as a leader, he would lose big international deals for lying about ‘trivial things.’

“Sammy Awuku, for publicly call[ing] me mad some time ago, you will lose very big international opportunities,” Abena Korkor said in a now-deleted Instagram post yesterday. “There are some positions you won't be able to buy with money or any power you worship.”

She continued: “Some positions are ordained by God and the most powerful forces in the universe, hence if you don't have the right core values you can never have. You were doing greater and bigger than Mandela but you have lost that opportunity until you correct some things.”

Abena Korkor, who is with bipolar disorder, said Sammy Awuku is surrounded by people who give him ‘false information and wicked advice.’

“Be careful of the company you keep. They give false information and wicked advice. You are a world leader originally don't let these small Ghana powers misdirect [you] from your destiny. World leaders don't lie over trivia situations. You sleeping with me is a trivial situation. You only lie when it costs the end of the world.”

She also accused Sammy of discriminating against persons with disabilities, adding that he is surrounded by a ‘foolish council.’