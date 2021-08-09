RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Sammy Awuku will lose big international opportunities for sleeping with me, lying’ - Abena Korkor

David Mawuli

Ghanaian human rights activist Abena Korkor claims the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Kwabena Awuku (Sammy Awuku) will lose big international opportunities for lying about ‘trivial things.’

Sammy Awuku and Abena Korkor

Three years ago, Abena Korkor named Sammy Awuku among the list of top Ghanaian men who have slept with her. Sammy Awuku was quick to react, denying the allegation and threatening a lawsuit against the former TV3 employee.

But Abena Korkor claims her alleged affair with Sammy Awuku was a ‘trivial thing’ and as a leader, he would lose big international deals for lying about ‘trivial things.’

“Sammy Awuku, for publicly call[ing] me mad some time ago, you will lose very big international opportunities,” Abena Korkor said in a now-deleted Instagram post yesterday. “There are some positions you won't be able to buy with money or any power you worship.”

Abena Korkor's post about Sammy Awuku Pulse Ghana

She continued: “Some positions are ordained by God and the most powerful forces in the universe, hence if you don't have the right core values you can never have. You were doing greater and bigger than Mandela but you have lost that opportunity until you correct some things.”

Abena Korkor, who is with bipolar disorder, said Sammy Awuku is surrounded by people who give him ‘false information and wicked advice.’

“Be careful of the company you keep. They give false information and wicked advice. You are a world leader originally don't let these small Ghana powers misdirect [you] from your destiny. World leaders don't lie over trivia situations. You sleeping with me is a trivial situation. You only lie when it costs the end of the world.”

She also accused Sammy of discriminating against persons with disabilities, adding that he is surrounded by a ‘foolish council.’

“You exhibited discrimination towards a marginalised group, persons with disability. You used the nature of my relapse to deny any encounter with me. A wise man would have shut up. But you have a foolish council. John Boadu and Afia Akoto are foolish council. I hope you keep them around as your pawns but they don't still influence your decisions. Check Kwame A-Plus. I have not fully uncovered his motives. But he has someone close [to] him who wants your downfall. He is that person's pawn so he will be used against you one day,” she added.

