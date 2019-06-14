The dancehall act is known for how vocal and sometimes controversial he is in the music space, however, less is known about his private life, especially his relationship.

The musician has, therefore, shocked fans as photos of his secret wedding, to a lady identified as, Ampadu Minta Nyameye, has popped up online.

According to a report by Kumikasa.com, the nuptial happened in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua and Jupitar’s newly married is related to Ghana's ace broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, who was also at the ceremony.

Pulse.com.gh extends congratulations to the “Enemies” singer. See more from his wedding in the photos and video below.