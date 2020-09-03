In the Artiste of The Year category, the results showed that Kuami Eugene has 36% of the total votes, Diana Hamilton, 26%, Sarkodie, 22%, Kofi Kinaata, 14% with Medikal scoring 2% as the least voted for.

However, reacting to the results which were also by Berla Mundi, a fan disclosed that he voted for Medikal and the SMS system responded 'Thank you for voting for Kuami Eugene'.

READ ALSO: 10 artistes who won their first VGMA in 2020

The twitter user with the handle @a_certainboy wrote "I personally voted for Medikal through SMS buh they replied me saying "Congratulations, you have successfully voted for Kuami Eugene as artiste of the year".

Medikal

Twitter users were shocked at his claims and asked him to provide evidence and he later shared a screenshot of the response he has had and that has left fans confused if there was a technical glitch that added Medikal's votes to Kuami Eugene's, who won the ATOY over the weekend.

Charterhouse is yet to respond to the issue, the tweets below.