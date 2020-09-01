This year’s ceremony, like the previous years, has generated conversations around why certain awards went to some artistes while other 'deserving' ones were left out.

Lynx Entertainment record label signee Kuami Eugene pulled a surprise when he grabbed the topmost award, “Artiste of the Year”. He beat Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton to win the coveted award.

Other surprises include Kwesi Arthur, who beat Eno Barony to win the “Rapper of the Year” category, and Ras Kuuku, who won his first “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” award in the absence of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Below, we share with you ten musicians who had their first feel of the prestigious awards.

DopeNation

The twin brothers won two awards out of three nominations. This is their first time winning an award at the VGMA after failing to win the “Unsung” category last year. They won the “Afrobeats Song of the Year” and “Best Group of the Year”.

Celestine Donkor

The gospel singer was nominated in 2018 – her first time – for the “Gospel Artiste of The Year” but failed to pick the award. Joe Mettle snatched it with ease. However, this year, she proved her talent and worth by earning five nominations with her song “Agbebolo” featuring Nhyiraba Gideon. She managed to win two awards’; “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Gospel Song of the Year”.

Cina Soul

The Universal Music Group label signee touched her first accolade this year with her cinematic visual for “Killi Me”. The music video won her the “Best Video of the Year” award.

MOG Music

The gospel musician won one out of three nominations. He beat Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiD and King Promise to win the “Best Male Vocalist of the Year” award. He also earned nominations in the “Best New Artiste of the Year” and “Gospel Song of the Year”. This is his first nomination at the VGMA.

J.Derobie

The “Poverty” singer won one out of three nominations. His breakthrough son won him the “Reggae-Dancehall Song of the Year”. He was also nominated for the “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.

Kofi Mole

The rapper’s humble beginning and steady rise to fame secured him one award out of three nominations. He won the “Hip-hop Song of the Year” with his song “Don’t Be Late”. He was also nominated for the “Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.

Ras Kuuku

After competing with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy – two of Ghana’s most influential figures in the reggae-dancehall fraternity – the “Wo” singer had his first feel of the “Artiste of the Year” accolade. He won one out of two nominations.

Fameye

The highlife singer convincingly swept everyone off the “Best New Artiste of the Year” category and made the award his. He won one out of three nominations. He was nominated for the “Best Collaboration of the Year” with the remix of his breakthrough hit single, “Notin I Get”, and “Highlife Song of the Year”.

Teflon Flexx

The “Medina” hitmaker beat Gyakie, Sherry Boss, Imrana, Abochie and Kofi Jamar to win the “Unsung” category – his only nomination.

Gasmilla

The “Telemo” hitmaker’s award isn’t a major one, however, we deem it appropriate to give him an honourable mention because he has struggled for so many years. He picked up the “Vodafone Green Ambassador Award” for his role in Vodafone Green campaign. Gasmilla hasn’t been lucky with the award scheme despite churning out hits over the years. Even at his peak in 2015, be missed out on nominations and even an award after his song “Telemo” failed to meet the criteria for nomination.