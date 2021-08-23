Video of Akrobeto's 'photocopy' son chilling in Belgium pops up

Over the weekend, blogger Zionfelix visited Belgium where he spotted Kwaku Kyere Boadi and had a lot of fun with him.

Most social media users who saw the video said they share a striking resemblance – and that they have the same ‘nose.’

Although many reports suggest that Akrobeto has many children, he has maintained that he only has three children with three different women.

In an interview on TV Africa's Maakye in 2017, the actor stated that as a celebrity, there are a lot of women who try to have their way with him and it is not easy overcoming all those temptations.

Akrobeto added that it is modest to speak the truth and move on with your life than to lie and always try to remember the lie you told.

He told the presenters on the show that though his wife gets to find out, there is absolutely nothing she can do about the situation.

The actor who was born on November 18, 1962, and a native of Ayirebi, a suburb of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, began his acting career in the early 90s. He has been featured in countless movies in Ghana.

Akrobeto's rise to fame was a result of the firm foundation he had from the Kristo Asafo Drama Group which used to perform regularly at the National Theatre on the platform of concert party.