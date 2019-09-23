This comes after the self-acclaimed youngest billionaire told Pulse Ghana in an exclusive interview last week that he has had a threesome with Hajia and actress Moesha Boduong.

He revealed in our interview that Hajia is sweeter than Moesha when it comes to sex.

Hajia shared the video of their hangout on her Instagram page on Monday, September 23, claiming that she was given USD 2million by Bandle.

“He came to bless me with 2million US dollars”, Hajia said.

Shatta added: “Every day, we are talking about business. Businessmen never stay at one place”.

Watch the full video of their encounter below.