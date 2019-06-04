After photos of the two surfaced online from their reunion talks, the dancehall acts have today held a “Peace Conference” to address the press about the way forward about their reunion journey.

Speaking at the conference held in Accra, both acts agreed that they will also need the fans and the media to support them to make it last. They have also assured the audience that, when they fail at it again, they will keep trying as imperfect humans.

READ ALSO: Gov't should create new Shatta and Bhim Regions - Shatta Wale appeals

However, Stonebwoy With Shatta Wale also called for the media not to be pitching them against each other and stated that how the stories are reported sometimes pushed them to react in such manner. The two acts also announced that they will jointly be holding a concert which has been named “Ghana First”.

One of the highlights of the presser moderated by Nana Aba Anamoah at the event organized by the Kofi Abban Foundation, was the moment Shatta Wale kissed Stonebwoy on the cheeks when they were speaking at the conference.

READ ALSO: Ebony's father demands apology from Charterhouse over VGMA snub

King Wale described it as “Jesus Kiss” but we have termed it “Congratulatory Kiss” considering where it all started from and how beautifully it’s ending here at the conference which was also live on TV and pulse.com.gh's facebook platform.

Watch the video below.