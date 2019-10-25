According to the Ghanaian actress, watching horror movies turns her on. Nikki was speaking to Abeiku Santana in a lengthy conversation for UTV’s ‘Atuu’ show.

Explaining why horror movies make her horny, Nikki said that the fear and anxiety such movies bring, often see her trying to cuddle whoever is with her when watching the movie, and that turns her on.

The Ghanaian actress of Greece descent has revealed that she’s dating but not ready to marry because she wants to be financially accomplished before tying the knot. Watch an excerpt of the interview in the post below.