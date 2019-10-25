It’s unclear what sparked the conversation comparing the two Kumawood actors, which has seen Agya Koo picking the number one spot in Ghana Twitter trends as at Thursday evening.

From most of the tweets seen so far, pulse.com.gh has noticed that Agya Koo is in a comfortable lead, with many judging him as the greatest of all time funniest comic actor. A decision many have agreed to due to his versatility.

Nevertheless, other fans believe that Lil Win is a genius at cracking ribs in his movies and argued that he does it better than Agya Koo, therefore, he deserves accolades too. See some of the tweets below and tell us what you think.