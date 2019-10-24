According to the veteran highlife singer, the President has done tremendously well within the three years of his governance, therefore, those who are not seeing his good work those in the opposition who don’t like him.

The ‘Come back to me’ hitmaker stated that all the policies initiated by the Akufo Addo’s administration have been beneficial to the people of Ghana.

READ ALSO: 'We are all witches then' Fella Makafui replies Ursula Owusu's comment

Citing The Free SHS policy, improvement on the National Health Insurance Scheme, revamped railways and others, the musician said he is convinced that Akufo Addo’s government has performed extremely well and deserves another term.

Speaking on Zylofon FM, ameyawdebrah.com has reported that Lucky urged Ghanaians to be patriotic and support good initiatives and give praises when necessary.