WATCH: Sonnie Badu gifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz after selling his car to start a church

news

Ghanaian-UK gospel musician Sonnie Badu has received his biggest gift in 2018 from his church members.

The Founder and Lead Pastor of The RockHill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, was shocked when he was presented with a 2018 Mercedes-Benz S550 by his loyal church members.

According to the “Baba” hitmaker, he sold his Mercedes-Benz C-Class to start his church 8 months ago and relied on Uber and taxi for his transportation.

And this, according to him, earned him his latest car.

READ MORE: I’ll no longer do politics; I’ve learned by lessons – Maame Dokono

He shared the video on his Instagram page Monday (November 12) with the caption:

“I've fully recovered. So, last night to top up everything, my children surprised me with this beautiful 2018 Mercedes S550!!!!! You guys made me cry: From the Kiddie Rocks presentation to the music ministration to everyone I mean everyone!!! I'm in awe.

8 months ago God told me to sell my car (C class) and sow it into starting @therockhillchurch. I was obedient and I gladly enjoyed the taxi and Uber rides to church.

I'm still in awe! @therockhillchurch I love you to bits and Thank you once again. You are worth the wait ... New York, see you tonight..”