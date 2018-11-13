I’ll no longer do politics; I’ve learned by lessons – Maame Dokono

news

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, known in the movie industry as Maame Dokono, says she has learned her lessons with regards to involving herself in political activities.

According to her, she will no longer be involved in active politics like she used to, adding that it was “too much” for her to handle.

Maame Dokono started her political career as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before defecting to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, the celebrated actress says the ridicule and insults that came her way means she will no longer be venturing into active politics.

“The disgrace and insults I received for going into politics openly was too much for me. I have learnt my lessons and will not go into politics again. Even if I will go into politics, I will be behind the scenes and not as openly as did in the past,” she said in an interview with the Graphic Showbiz.

She said, henceforth, she will remain under the radar and will prefer to silently support a political party rather than make it public.

“Like everyone else, I have my political party but I won’t be seen openly doing politics as I used to do in the past. It won’t ever happen again, trust me,” she added.

The veteran actress has been off the spotlight in recent years, but said she has already acted in three movies this year which are yet to be premiered.