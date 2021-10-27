The two acts were sent to Ankaful prison after they were remanded over different offences. Shatta Wale was arrested on 19th October over his fake shooting brouhaha and Medikal was picked up on 21st October for brandishing a gun on social media.
'Deeper than blood' - Shatta Wale and Medikal break silence after prison release
Shatta Wale and Medikal are continuing their bromance from they left off as they give a hint on dropping a new single together.
Coincidentally, Shatta Wale and Medikal were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court yesterday. Re-appearing for the case to be heard, they were both granted bail and freed from prison remand last night.
The pair, known for their bromance, headed to a beach together for a spiritual bath before going home yesterday. This morning, both Ghanaian acts have dropped an old photo of them together to hint at a new single they may be collaborating on.
This would become the first time the dancehall act and the rapper are commenting on social media ever since their arrest, remand and release. Medikal captioned his post on Twitter "#DTB - Deeper Than Blood" which suggests the title of what is believed to be a new single.
Shatta Wale, who recently tattooed MDK's name on his arm, also used the same caption, when he tweeted "Deeper Than Blood #DTB #SM4LYF". However, his post came with another photo of his accomplices he was arrested and remanded with.
The posts by the two have since set social media ablaze as their fans anticipate what they are working on.
Shatta Wale and Medikal are to re-appear in court on November 9, 2021 for their separately adjourned cases to be heard.
