Coincidentally, Shatta Wale and Medikal were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court yesterday. Re-appearing for the case to be heard, they were both granted bail and freed from prison remand last night.

The pair, known for their bromance, headed to a beach together for a spiritual bath before going home yesterday. This morning, both Ghanaian acts have dropped an old photo of them together to hint at a new single they may be collaborating on.

This would become the first time the dancehall act and the rapper are commenting on social media ever since their arrest, remand and release. Medikal captioned his post on Twitter "#DTB - Deeper Than Blood" which suggests the title of what is believed to be a new single.

Shatta Wale, who recently tattooed MDK's name on his arm, also used the same caption, when he tweeted "Deeper Than Blood #DTB #SM4LYF". However, his post came with another photo of his accomplices he was arrested and remanded with.

The posts by the two have since set social media ablaze as their fans anticipate what they are working on.