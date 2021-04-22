RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

We asked Akuapem Poloo to open a GHC200k investment account for son - Child Rights International boss

Child Rights International Boss Bright Appiah – the man behind actress Akuapem Poloo’s incarceration – says he gave her an option to escape prison but couldn’t meet it.

According to Bright Appiah, he thought of dropping the case but on one condition – and that is Akuapem Poloo should open an investment account with GHC200,000 for her son.

He said this move was necessary to secure the future of the child in case the viral nude photoshoot creates a negative impact.

“Our interest in the whole case is the child, there's nothing else,” he told Zionfelix. “So, if they will do something that will be beneficial to the child, I'm okay. On the basis of that, we can go to court, and plead for the case to be dropped.”

“So, I asked her to open an investment account for the child and when the child turns 18, the account should be handed over to him. I asked them to open the account with GHC200,000. They clearly said they can't open such an account.”

“We did that because we wanted to make sure that in the event where this picture becomes an issue that would affect the child in the future, the child can have independent in running his future.”

Watch the full interview below.

