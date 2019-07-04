The 2019 VGMAs Best New Artiste of the Year, has been fondly speaking about the Ghanaian Ex-President after she used her name in her “Uber Driver” hit song, which attracted some comments.

Some critics believed Wendy has been disrespectful to H.E John Agyekum Kufuor, and other dignitaries that she mentioned in her explicit song. However, the singer’s opinion remains that she has so much respect for the people she mentioned in her song.

Wendy has finally met the Ex-President and things look so cool between them, as she shared the exciting moment with her fans on Instagram. She posted a photo of them together and wrote “Finally met H.E. Ex president Kufour”

See her post below.