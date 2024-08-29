Widows association calls for Dumelo's arrest over 'bloody widow' comment against MP

This statement has sparked outrage among critics and has been condemned by the association, which describes the comment as an insult to the dignity of widows who already endure significant emotional and societal hardships following the loss of their spouses.

Speaking to Citi News, Efia Baron, the association's spokesperson, said authorities must hold individuals like Dumelo accountable for their remarks. Baron believes that such comments attack all widows in Ghana, perpetuating harmful stereotypes about women whose husbands have passed away.

“He as an individual, he is a father and husband. I don’t know the kind of example he is setting up for his own children, and we believe that it is an attack on all widows in Ghana to make such a comment perpetuating harmful stereotypes. The moment someone’s husband passes on, then it is claimed that the woman killed her husband,” she said.

Baron also urged the IGP to intervene, suggesting that Dumelo be invited to explain his statement and face consequences to deter others from speaking without evidence.

"I am pleading, and I ask the IGP to come into this case. I think that the IGP should invite him so that it will deter others from speaking without evidence and invite him so that he can give his reasons for his statement. If there is any law that can be used so that he will be punished so that it will deter others," she emphasised.

Baron noted that if someone were to make similar allegations about Dumelo's own family, he would find it unacceptable. "We have other women who have lost their partners, and when action is not taken it will continue because I remember when the MP for Mfantsiman also lost her husband when she went to parliament, the same thing happened so when this is not sorted out, it will continue."

During the broadcast monitored by pulse.com.gh, she said, "The harm has already been done. Mr John Dumelo also lost his mum last year. I don’t think he would be happy if people said he killed his mum because he wanted to win an election or he killed his mum for money. That would be a very bad example; people would apologise, but the harm would have already been caused."

Baron also highlighted the ongoing emotional impact such remarks could have on Lydia Alhassan and her family despite John Dumelo's apology on X.

"Imagine the effect it will have on his wife, his children, and even his siblings. In that case, Hon Lydia has five good children with her late husband. Has he thought of the impact it has had on the children? You know how we are in a digital zone; they read everything on the internet. The emotional trauma—has he thought of that? He has apologised. I saw it on X, but the harm has already been caused," she concluded.