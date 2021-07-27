RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yaw Tog spotted chilling with Stormzy in London (WATCH)

David Mawuli

Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog has been spotted chilling with Stormzy in London, England.

Yaw Tog and Stormzy
The “Sore” hitmaker, who is currently in the U.K. for the 2021 edition of the ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ concert, received an invitation to attend Stormzy’s birthday party last night and it was a lot of fun.

Stormzy marked his birthday yesterday with a huge party at a nightclub in London where his friends showed up in their numbers to grace the occasion and celebrate him.

Among the invitees was Yaw Tog who stormed the venue to show love to him.

They performed the remix of the record-breaking song “Sore”.

Yaw Tog dominated headlines two weeks ago when he claimed that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

Speaking about his historic collaboration with the U.K. rap star on TV3, the teenage rapper during an interview with MzGee was told that people say he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

The TV presenter asked Yaw Tog if this is true and he replied: "Ok, yeah, I will say he made me more popular in this market. I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy here in Ghana. So we both did magic to ourselves".

However, a part of the interview where the OWASS final year student could only be heard saying, " I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here" has gone viral which is attracting him backlash for disrespecting Stormzy.

Radio presenter Sammy Forson tweeted: "Yaw Tog's comments about making Stomzy popular in GH are the kind that unfortunately encourages selfish behaviour in the industry... If u know what it takes to be a mainstream artist in the UK and playlisted into other parts of Europe, u won't lose talk... Smh... Focus on ur music."

Pulse.com.gh Entertainment Editor David Mawuli lashed out at him but pleaded he should be spared of criticisms because he is young.

