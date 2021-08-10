RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Yes, I smoke weed sometimes and so what’ - Abena Korkor fires back at A-Plus

David Mawuli

Media personality Abena Korkor has fired back at Kwame A-Plus for tagging her ‘overweight’ and ‘weed smoker’.

Abena Korkor and Kwame A-Plus

Kwame A-Plus didn’t spare Abena Korkor in a Facebook live video over the weekend after the former TV3 employee mentioned the musician among the ‘foolish council’ surrounding NPP’s Sammy Awuku.

In his reaction, A-Plus claimed Abena Korkor is a weed smoker and that she should hit the gym to lose some weight.

He further addressed allegations that he slept with Abena Korkor, saying he never did, and even if he did, Abena isn’t the first woman in Accra to be laid by men.

Now, Abena has also fired back at A-Plus, saying he is 'loudmouth and abusive' and needs to shut up.

“Sometimes when you carefully observe, people who have a voice and influence on issues in the country are abusive loud mouths,” Abena Korkor noted in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 10.

“You speak from a place of hurt knowing I spoke truth you never thought anyone would dare say to your face. You work for your stomach. I work to feed myself too but I also serve a bigger and destined purpose. You can’t shut me up with your abusive loud mouth. Speaking with no value or weight.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSYuLzvIL8T/

Abena Korkor fires back at A Plus Pulse Ghana

She said A-Plus has the right to insult her because it shows how ‘nonsense’ has been allowed in this country.

“The best you could do is insult me? You have the permission to do so because it speaks to how nonsense has been allowed in this country. Your palms are greased and you owe no loyalty to the country or universe at large. You scare people with spirits, human power or political power but not me. I only fear God.”

Abena Korkor branded A-Plus as a coward and abuser and admitted that she smokes weed sometimes but sees nothing wrong with it.

“The truth hit you and as a coward and an abuser, you had to show your real traits. Come and end my ‘mad career.’ Whether I live with bipolar or not, the truth is only one. And yes I smoke weed sometimes and so what. I used to have manic episodes before I ever tried it. If not anything it has stabilized me more. Empty barrel rolling and making the most noise.”

She added: “I am proudly thick and yes I do visit the gym, I have lots of great sex too, the weight will go balance when it’s time.”

