Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Stormzy songs make Obama’s favorite music of 2023

In the 27-music list shared on X by Mr. Obama, top Nigerian afrobeat stars like Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake featured.
Former United States President Barack Obama has released his annual favorite music list for the year 2023.
The list also has Nigerian female crooner Tems and United Kingdom (UK) born Ghanaian rapper Stormzy.
Davido made the list with “Unavailable”, Burna Boy got in with “Sitting on Top of the World” in which he featured 21 Savage, Asake made it with “Amapiano” where he featured Olamide, Tem’s “Me & U” and Stormzy’s “Toxic Trait” completed the list for African musicians and musicians with African descent.
Check out the whole list below
