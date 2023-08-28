Detty Rave 2023: Mr Eazi's Pan-African rave returns to Ghana in December

The 2022 edition of Detty Rave featured Major League DJz (SA), DJ Neptune(NG), DJ Aroma(GH) and surprise acts like Shatta Wale (GH), King Promise (GH), Joeboy (NG), Ami Faku(SA), Joey B(GH), Uncle Vinny (SA), and others.

Detty Rave is renowned for bringing together not only the most talented and renowned DJs in the Afrodance scene but also the biggest superstars in the diaspora like Rick Ross, Machel Montana, and Koffee in its past editions.

This year's lineup promises to be no exception full of surprises. The artistes will bring their unique energy and style to the stage, creating an electrifying and intergalactic atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rave is expected to attract party enthusiasts from all over the world, who will converge to experience the best of Afrodance music and culture.

Aside from the music, Detty Rave will offer a range of food and drink options, which will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Organizers are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees so everyone can enjoy the party to the fullest.