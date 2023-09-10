Dr. Bawumia can never win election in Ghana - Ola Michael

During an appearance on UTV's Showbiz Night, Ola Michaels shared his views on the political landscape. He mentioned that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is channeling significant support and resources toward promoting Mr. Bawumia as their chosen presidential candidate, a move he described as unfair.

Ola Michaels expressed concern about the use of money in politics, referring to it as "monecracy," and believed it was detrimental to democracy.

He argued that such practices could have negative consequences for ordinary citizens, and he called for an end to the influence of money in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We should stop this monecracy being introduced in politics, it's a bad practice for democracy, and those who will suffer it are the people at the bottom"

"Just like my brother Kwaku said, a lot of people are suffering yet many are also filthy rich and you don't know how they make the money. how can someone who had nothing back in 2016 now own a building in East Legon. These are people I meet and talk to, When I ask I am told his a consultant for the government, and within six months he owns an East Legon apartment.

Ola Michaels criticized what he perceived as silence and reluctance to address certain issues within the NPP.

"We are all in this country and quiet for the bad things the NPP is doing, It's like people are scared to talk but when it was Mr. Mahama he was castigated without measure

"Those in support of Kennedy, they know his weakness that when you push him too hard you get his emotions out of him and they are going to do that. everything to get Bawumia to win but Insha Allahu with all the money they push behind Bawumia, he will still not win in 2024 and that will be his retirement"

ADVERTISEMENT