The discussion primarily centered on unleashing the potential of Africa's dynamic creative arts sector by seamlessly integrating Ghanaian artists into the global financial landscape.
Dr. Bawumia, Idris Elba talks on advancing Creative Arts economy
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and acclaimed actor Idris Elba recently convened at the Jubilee House on February 15, 2024, to explore avenues for enhancing financial inclusion within the Ghanaian creative industry.
A key highlight of their dialogue unveiled a groundbreaking initiative: the introduction of a novel financial system leveraging blockchain technology. This innovative solution aims to empower African artists by streamlining and securing global payments for their creative endeavors, irrespective of their location or chosen platform.
Vice President Bawumia expressed optimism about the transformative potential of this system, underscoring Ghana's well-established digital payments infrastructure as a pivotal advantage.
Anticipated to launch later this year, the new financial system is poised to provide Ghanaian creatives with unprecedented opportunities to flourish on the global stage.
Commending Idris Elba's dedication to connecting African creatives with the global market, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the importance of fostering collaborations that amplify the voices and contributions of Ghanaian artists on the international scene.
