ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Dr. Bawumia, Idris Elba talks on advancing Creative Arts economy

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and acclaimed actor Idris Elba recently convened at the Jubilee House on February 15, 2024, to explore avenues for enhancing financial inclusion within the Ghanaian creative industry.

Bawumia-Elba (1)
Bawumia-Elba (1)

The discussion primarily centered on unleashing the potential of Africa's dynamic creative arts sector by seamlessly integrating Ghanaian artists into the global financial landscape.

Recommended articles

A key highlight of their dialogue unveiled a groundbreaking initiative: the introduction of a novel financial system leveraging blockchain technology. This innovative solution aims to empower African artists by streamlining and securing global payments for their creative endeavors, irrespective of their location or chosen platform.

Vice President Bawumia expressed optimism about the transformative potential of this system, underscoring Ghana's well-established digital payments infrastructure as a pivotal advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anticipated to launch later this year, the new financial system is poised to provide Ghanaian creatives with unprecedented opportunities to flourish on the global stage.

Commending Idris Elba's dedication to connecting African creatives with the global market, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the importance of fostering collaborations that amplify the voices and contributions of Ghanaian artists on the international scene.

Bawumia-Elba-2
Bawumia-Elba-2 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Afronita, Abigail representing Ghana on BGT

Ghanaian dance artists Afronita, Abigail represent Ghana on BGT

Big Akwes

I traveled abroad to shop for perfumes not to fix my marriage – Big Akwes insists

Abrewa Nana

The Queens of Ghanaian Music: Top 10 female musicians of all time