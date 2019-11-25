The act of benevolence is easily voiced out by many, but just a few actually make it a part of their lives forever. Standing in the gap for others or being the thick shoulder for which the less-privileged in society can lean on to smile, many have argued is born with. It's more of many are called but a few practice their true calling, and that's what Stacy Amewoyi has decided to dedicate her entire life to.

Being the shoulder for those with least or nothing in life to lean on comfortably, and by this, she made the vow with God to channel part of her hard income in the harsh cold and winter weathers of the United States to society. So, for the past decade, she has solely focused her attention on creating jobs for people through the Stacy M Foundation by offering free vocational training. Additionally, Stacy has also been up and doing, with donations to folks on the streets of New Jersey and across Ghana.

Furthermore, November has proven to be the month of recognitions for the Ghanaian entrepreneur, author and philanthropist, she was awarded the special Role Model award by the 19th annual Ghanaian-Canadian Achievement Awards for her contribution to the progressive rise and empowerment of the less-privileged.

''I receive this award as a token of an Appreciation on behalf of anyone who’s into charity works and foundational organizations to them I would like to say that, let this be a source of encouragement and empowerment to everyone who’s also into the charity entities,'' she said upon receiving the award.

Additionally, she also picked the award for Entrepreneurship Excellence as the 3G Author of the Year at the 2019 instalment of the annual 3G Awards.

''I am extremely honoured to be receiving such an important award, 3G Author of the Year. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work because I am very sure that every other nominee for this award was as capable if not more, of winning this award,'' Stacy shares her gratitude to the organizers.

Moreover, she expanded her horizon and worked her way into the world of authorship, her first book titled 'The King's Choice' became a best-seller, for which she has won several awards for including at the just ended 3G Awards.

Stacy references her personal struggles in life as an orphan who broke every gravitational force of failure to climb the success chain by finding comfort and building a strong enterprise and coveted brand for herself. A quick throwback into her life revealed, she started as a beauty queen, winning her crowned in her teens, becoming a vixen in videos for top Ghanaian acts including VIP, 4X4, Pat Thomas, Dada KD, the list is endless, her willingness to explore every angle of the entertainment industry saw her exhibit her unique natural talents in movies with Agya Koo and more, before finally departing to United States, where is a resident and active worker for the past decade.

To whom much is giving, much is expected, and that's exactly Stacy’s dream and what she has managed to accomplished with certificates acquired at some of the best beauty institutions in Ghana and the United States. Earlier this year, she donated items including clothes, drinks, foods and more to the homeless in New Jersey, she is planning to do a similar thing as part of her annual donation culture in Ghana this December.